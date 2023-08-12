Olubadan seeks partnership with police against land grabbers

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun has sought partnership with the Nigerian Police to get rid of the land grabbing menace in Ibadan.

A statement issued on Saturday in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant to Olubadan, Mr Dele Ogunsola, indicated that Oba Balogun sought for the partnership when the Olubadan in Council hosted the State Commissioner of Police, Ademola Hamzat in his palace.

According to the statement, Hamzat and some senior officers of the command were on a familiarisation visit to the Olubadan palace at Alarere area of Ibadan.

The statement added that the Ibadan traditional ruler noted that there must be synergy between the traditional institution and the police before the war against the land grabbing could be successful.

It said the traditional ruler maintained that the commitment of his reign to the total eradication of land grabbing could not be compromised, hence his request for all hands to be on deck.

“I’m passionate about ensuring that the unwholesome tag of Ibadan being notorious for land grabbing be permanently removed.

” Let everybody desirous of owing land in Ibadan be free to do so without let or hindrance.

“A code of conduct is already in place that any of my Baales or Mogajis found getting involved in shady land deal would be removed and I seek for your cooperation as law enforcement agent,” Olubadan said.

The statement said that he commended the leadership of the police command for the efforts made so far to track down the culprits behind the recent killing of a newly inducted nurse, whose corpse was found at Oke-Sapati junction, Yemetu in Ibadan.

He charged the police authority not to relent until the truth about the incident manifests and the offenders face the wrath of the law.

The statement said in his remark, Hamzat assured Olubadan of his command’s commitment to work with the traditional institution as being requested.

It added that the CP recalled that the same issue of land grabbing was part of his discussions with the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde during his visit to him.

According to the statement, the CP said the governor had assured him that his administration is working to strengthen the law against the land grabbing.

“This, to us in the command is cheering and enabling, when we have in place an enabling law that empowers us to work optimally, we will be motivated.

“So, with the new law coming as promised by the governor, I can assure our revered father that your wish for a city free of land grabbing menace is almost in place,” he said.(NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria