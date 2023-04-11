Oluwa family in Lagos, Apapa chooses Odedairo as “Olori Ebi”

The Oluwa Chieftaincy Family of Lagos and Apapa has announced the appointment of Madam Iyabo Odedairo (Nee Oluwa) of Idewu Ruling House as the Olori Ebi (Head of the Family), pending the appointment of a new Chief Oluwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appointment was concluded at a meeting organised by Alhaji Ganiyu Durojaiye, a prominent member of the Asalu Ruling House, held in Agege on Sunday.

The meeting was to deliberate on the vacuum created by the demise of the former family head, Late Chief Mukaila Oluwa (ODOFIN).

Durojaiye said that the family of Oluwa of Lagos and Apapa had in attendance representatives of four of the five Ruling Houses in the family.

According to him, the principal members of the Adogia (Amore) Ruling House were not in attendance.

Those who attended the meeting included Alhaji Mondiu Babatunde Sarunmi (Faro), Hon. Rasheed Ademola Sarumi Oluwa (Faro), Madam Iyabo Alake Odedairo (nee Oluwa) (Idewu) and Mr Mukaila Olatunde Oluwa (Idewu).

Others were Alhaja Modina Ashake Arinola Ibrahim Oluwa (Asalu), Alhaji Ganiyu Durojaiye (Asalu), Mr Mufutau Oluwa (Odofin) and Durosinmi Oluwa, a Barrister (Odofin).

“We have appointed Madam Iyabo Alake Odedairo (nee Oluwa) of Idewu Ruling House as the Olori Ebi of the family,” Durojaiye said.

Durojaiye added that it was pointed out that in the absence of a Chief Oluwa, the Olori Ebi (in consultation with the principal members of the family) manages family property and assets pending the appointment of a new Chief Oluwa.

He said that by operation law, the eldest family member amongst the five heads of the Ruling houses becomes the Olori Ebi, and that except on account of ill health and fitness for service, the family may appoint a person other than the eldest as the Olori Ebi of the family.

He said that the family, therefore, presented for consideration the three eldest members of the family; namely: Alhaji Samsideen Oluwa, 92 years, in absentia; Alhaja Modina Ibrahim Oluwa (Asalu), 89, and Madam Iyabo Alake Odedairo (nee Oluwa), 87-year-old.

Durojaiye said that having considered the criteria for the appointment of the family head as stated in the rules, Odedairo was unanimously agreed upon as the head of the Oluwa chieftaincy family in Lagos and Apapa.

NAN reports that there are five Ruling Houses in the family namely: Odofin, Idewu, Asalu, Faro and Adogia (Amore). www.nannews.ng

Source: News Agency of Nigeria