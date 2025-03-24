Omaheke Celebrates Steenkamp’s Appointment as Education Minister



Omaheke: Sanet Steenkamp’s appointment as the Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture has been met with positive reactions from key figures in the Omaheke Region. Regional education director, Constance Wantenaar, shared with Nampa that Steenkamp has been a strong advocate for education and has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the system.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Wantenaar expressed her congratulations to Steenkamp and her eagerness to work closely with the newly appointed minister to implement policies aimed at driving transformation and promoting inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all. She emphasized that Steenkamp’s extensive experience and dedication to the education sector make her a suitable choice for the role.

Omaheke Chief Regional Officer, Peka Semba, also praised Steenkamp, describing her as a seasoned technocrat and an effective administrator. Semba highlighted Steenkamp’s capability to succeed with the n

ecessary support and noted her strong interpersonal relations as a significant asset in her resume. Having worked with Steenkamp in the past, Semba expressed confidence in her leadership skills and ability to address the challenges of merging the basic and higher education ministries.

Semba further noted that Steenkamp’s PhD in leadership and management is a critical qualification for her new role. He concluded by acknowledging her passion and humility, expressing his belief that these qualities would contribute to her success as the education minister.