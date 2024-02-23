Omaheke sends last tributes to Geingob

Residents of the Omaheke Region on Thursday gathered at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis to say their last goodbyes to the late president Hage Geingob. Many speakers spoke of Geingob as a leader of note, a president who stood the test of time, and someone who fought for marginalised and underprivileged Namibians. Speakers further spoke of unity of purpose, inclusivity, progress and prosperity while referring to the departed president. Speaking on behalf of the marginalised communities, Regional Development Planner in the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Desiree Masheshe said Geingob showed unwavering dedication to marginalised communities since assuming the presidency in 2015. Masheshe said the late president therefore elevated the head of division for marginalised communities to a deputy minister representing them in the Office of the President. 'The dream president Geingob held close to his heart was one of equality and inclusion, where marginalised communities would ac quire status and characteristics on par with other communities so they could stand shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts across Namibia,' she said. Another speaker who spoke for the disability groups in the region, Nkrumah Katjiuanjo, said Geingob instilled a sense of self love and pride among those living with disability. 'I am standing here as the man we are mourning today is the one that made me to stand, and I want everybody to understand that I am able to say I am standing because of self-confidence, I was taught to have confidence'. 'Geingob taught me to make sure that anything I give to someone must be given out of love, I want to admit that there is indeed discrimination between the people living with disabilities and the 'able' people, something Geingob fought wholeheartedly to eradicate,' Katjiuanjo indicated. Pijoo Nganate, the governor of the Omaheke Region, noted that the late president will be remembered for believing in collective leadership and inclusivity, which was seen through hi s constant engagement with people at all levels. Source: Namibia Press Agency