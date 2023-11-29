Omatako Super Cup to Empower Youth Through Sports This Weekend

Otjozondjupa Region, Namibia - The fifth annual Omatako Super Cup, a grassroots football tournament, is set to take place this weekend at Farm Enguruvau in the Otjozondjupa Region. The event, themed 'Empowering youth through sports,' aims to enhance local football talent and foster community cohesion.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), Charles Hukununa, speaking to Nampa on Tuesday, the Omatako Super Cup plays a crucial role in developing football skills among new participants and promoting enjoyment of the sport. He emphasized the tournament's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring access to football for everyone, irrespective of color or religion, and highlighted its role in empowering young people in rural areas, particularly in the Omatako constituency.

Hukununa extended his gratitude to the event's major sponsor, unionist Eben Zarondo, for his continued support over three years, noting that such efforts are vital for the progress of youth in sports. The competition will feature 17 teams from various constituencies, including Okahandja, Omatako, Otjinene, and Okurukambe. A total prize of N.dollars 20,000 is at stake, with the winners receiving N.dollars 10,000, a trophy, and gold medals, while the runner-up will get N.dollars 5,000 and silver medals. Semi-final losers will each receive N.dollars 2,500.

The draw conducted last week has set up several exciting matches, including Aurora FC against Zamalek FC and Swapo FC against Wete Wete FC, among others.