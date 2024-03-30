Omusati and Omaheke book Newspaper Cup semi-final berths

  • March 31, 2024
Host region Omaheke was joined by Omusati as the first two regions to secure semi-final spots on the first day of the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup in the football division.

The 22nd edition of the Under-20 netball and football competition is being held in the cattle town of Gobabis from 29 March to 01 April 2024 at the Legare Stadium.

Omusati became the first region to book a semi-final spot after defeating Otjozondjupa and Ohangwena region in their Group C matches on Friday.

Meanwhile, hosts Omahake, who had thousands of supporters cheering them on, put up two impressive performances against the ||Kharas region, defeating them 3-0 and before moving on to record a 1-0 win over Erongo, victories that sent the thousands in attendance into wild celebrations.

With two semi-final spots already secured, it’s now up to Groups A and B to decide who takes up the final two spots. Currently, Oshikoto leads Group A with four points after two matches, while Oshana, who defeated defending champions Kavango West on Fr
iday evening, is tops Group B, also with four points.

Action for the final semi-final spots continues on Saturday, as six regions stand a good chance of occupying one of the two available slots.

Kavango West won the football division of the competition in 2023, while Khomas won the netball section in the 21st edition that was held in Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa region.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

