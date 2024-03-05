Omusati NamPol in pursuit of rape-accused pastor

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Omusati Region are in pursuit of a pastor who allegedly raped two women and a minor on different occasions at Okandi village in the Etayi Constituency. NamPol's Omusati Regional Commander, Commissioner Ismael Basson, confirmed this on Monday, saying the incidents allegedly occurred between 09 and 24 February. According to Basson, the victims are aged 17, 19 and 24, while the age of the suspect, who remains on the run, is unknown. 'The suspect, who is the pastor and owner of the church where the victims attend, allegedly had sexual intercourse with them without their consent,' he said. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency