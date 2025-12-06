Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Omuthiya: The newly elected local authority councillors for Omuthiya have been sworn in on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony was officiated by Magistrate Juliet Gift Mulilo. Following their oath, the councillors elected Nelago Kadhila as the council’s Chairperson of the Management Committee. Wilbard Anyemba was elected as the new Mayor of Omuthiya, deputised by Fiina Awala.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Swapo Party secured four seats, while the Independent Patriot of Change (IPC) won two seats and one seat went to an independent candidate in the seven-seat council of the recently concluded local authority election. Newly elected Mayor Anyemba emphasised that his election is not a personal achievement but a testament to their shared vision for a bright future for Omuthiya. “Together we will face the challenges head on with resilience and dedication,” he said.





He urged his fellow councillors to remain committed to fostering an inclusive community where every resident’s voice is valued. The new council now begins its term, with Swapo retaining a clear majority in the seven-seat local authority.

