Ondangwa Town Council Striving to Address Housing Backlog



Ondangwa: The Ondangwa Town Council is facing a significant housing backlog, with the combined waiting list for formal and informal land exceeding 8,100 applicants. Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho-Mutikisha informed Nampa on Wednesday that the formal housing waiting list stands at 3,068, while informal land applications number 5,098.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the spokesperson stated that the council has set strategic targets within its development plan which extends to the 2027/28 financial year. “Our aim is to provide much-needed shelter and security for the town’s growing population and meet demand,” she said.

Key strategies include developing new townships, with Extensions 30 and 36 expected to create 177 and 501 plots, respectively. The council is also prioritising the formalisation of existing informal settlements, particularly in the Okangwena area, with plans to formalise 135, 243, and 139 residential plots in Okangwena Proper, Extension 1, and Extension 2.

Shitalangaho-Mutik

isha emphasised that collaboration remains central to their approach. The council is working closely with the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) and engaging with private developers to expedite housing delivery. They are also actively engaging in discussions with private developers to explore further partnerships aimed at reducing the housing backlog.

“A significant partnership with the Development Workshop (DW) in the Omakango Proper area is underway, focusing on formalising existing structures and developing a new extension for low-income earners, projected to create 268 plots,” she said. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) currently being conducted for this project is.

The council is also committed to servicing Omashaka Extension 1 (260 erven) and the Epya area (100 erven) to further address the growing housing needs.