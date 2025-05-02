DGHV Advancing Namibia’s Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Leadership



Oshakati: Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy, Natangwe Iithete, has reaffirmed Namibia’s commitment to leveraging its abundant solar resources to achieve energy independence. Iithete made the remarks during the celebration of Oshakati Premier Electrical (OPE) 25th anniversary and the groundbreaking ceremony for a 5MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) plant held at Okakukiipupu location in Oshakati, Oshana region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the N.dollars 100 million investment by Premier Energy through OPE is more than an infrastructure project; it is a beacon of Namibia’s renewable future. Iithete emphasized the far-reaching benefits of solar electricity, including a reduced reliance on imported power and the assurance of national energy security. “Solar energy will lead to lower electricity costs in the long term, thereby enhancing affordability for both households and businesses,” he said.





Additionally, the minister noted the crucial role in supporting Namibia’s climate goals and contributing to its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), saying by integrating the project within the framework of the Modified Single Buyer Market, Namibia is fostering a more inclusive energy sector and unlocking opportunities for innovation and private sector expansion. Namibia, he said, should follow the lead of neighboring countries like South Africa and Botswana in leveraging solar energy. “If South Africa, Botswana, and other countries can do it, why not Namibia?” he asked.





The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of providing affordable electricity to all Namibians, ensuring that access to power is not a barrier for anyone and adding value to mineral products within the country rather than exporting raw materials and, consequently, jobs. “In all that we do, let us strive to add value to our local raw materials, build capacity for local players for the benefit of our communities,” he added.





Speaking at the same occasion, Oshana governor Elia Irimari also reaffirmed their commitment to partnerships that drive sustainable development for generations to come. “This solar plant will not only reduce our carbon footprint but also create jobs, stimulate local enterprise, and inspire future renewable energy projects,” Irimari said.

