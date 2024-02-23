Opposition parties hail Geingob’s inclusivity

SWAKOPMUND: Opposition political parties have hailed the late President Hage Geingob's inclusiveness of all parties in the Namibian government, particularly his decision to appoint opposition member Dr Ester Muinjangue as deputy minister of Health and Social Services. In their different tributes during a regional memorial service held at Swakopmund on Thursday, the opposition parties described the late Geingob as not just a politician, but also a beacon of hope and a champion of the people, whose unwavering commitment to the youth and dedication to inclusivity spoke volumes. Popular Democratic Movement's (PDM) Regional Coordinator, Roger Nautoro in a message delivered on his behalf said Geingob was able to look beyond political divides and touch the lives of countless Namibians. 'His historical appointment of an opposition leader to serve as a deputy minister testifies that he was indeed a president of all the people,' Nautoro narrated. Secretary General of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Daniel Tsaneb , described the late president as a unifier who always ensured good communication regardless of the situation. Tsaneb recalled a time when the late president sat down with enraged youth who had decided to forcefully occupy land a few years ago and found solutions which were for the benefit of everyone. 'No doubt he was indeed a leader with great attributes of leadership. He has led us to engage in a very difficult situations with a sit down approach. I can recall he was never mean during negotiations,' Tsaneb said. Walvis Bay Mayor and Vice President of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Trevino Forbes, called on all Namibians to honour President Geingob's memory by recommitting to the values he held dear. 'Let us strive to carry forward the work to which he devoted his life. His spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were touched by his wisdom, kindness, and dedication to his country. 'In this time of mourning, let us honour the late Geingob by continuing his work, upholding the principles of democracy and justice and fostering unity and reconciliation in all our communities.' Source: Namibia Press Agency