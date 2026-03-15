Oryza Sativa Stun Namib Chiefs in Zambezi Second Division

Katima mulilo: The much-anticipated match between Namib Chiefs FC and Oryza Sativa FC in the Namport Zambezi Regional Second Division League took place on Saturday, after it was abandoned twice mid-play due to torrential rains in the past weeks. Oryza Sativa stunned Namib Chiefs 4-3 in a display of talent at the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex.According to Namibia Press Agency, Oryza Sativa opened the scoreline heading into half-time with a 2-0 lead with goals from Simombela Simombela and Ian Mahoto. Mahoto scored twice while Zuze Mutafela sealed the winner in the second half for the visiting Oryza Sativa. Nyambe Muyunda scored twice for the Namib Chiefs home team while Chelezo Mubita scored the third but was not enough to level for a draw with the visiting attackers.Ben Uerikua, the head coach for Oryza Sativa, expressed gratitude for the win as it ensured his club moves to either second or third position on the log this week on 23 points, on par with Shooting Stars FC but separated by a goal difference beh ind log leaders Bush Bucks that have 25 points.As it stands, all clubs have reached parity in terms of games played since the start of the league on 31 January 2026, having played a total of 11 games. There were only two matches affixed for this weekend - Oryza Sativa and Namib Chiefs, and an encounter between Real Cheetahs FC and Space Age FC in the afternoon.The match between Real Cheetahs and Space Age was previously postponed to observe a period of mourning for Real Cheetahs' head coach, Dominic Simbombo, who died last month. The clash that was played at the Katima Sports Complex saw Space Age crush Real Cheetahs 2-0 with all goals scored by Sikwibele Boysen Sikwibele.Meanwhile, clubs have managed to play 11 games each, with each club expected to complete 22 games before the close of the current campaign season that ends on 15 June 2026.