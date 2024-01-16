Oshakati, Ondangwa register nearly 13 000 people for drought relief

OSHAKATI: The persistent drought situation has not only affected farmers and rural communities, but has also had a significant impact on urban areas, Oshana Region Governor Elia Irimari said on Monday. He was speaking during the handing over of food parcels by the Oshana Regional Council to the three local authorities of the region. Irimari said many families are facing challenges in accessing sufficient food and basic necessities, leading to increased vulnerability and hardship. A total of 12 790 people have so far registered to benefit from the drought relief programme. Of those, 6 560 people were registered in Oshakati and the remaining number in Ongwediva. The figures for Ondangwa are not yet available. Beneficiaries of the food parcels sponsored by the regional council were selected from the applicants. Chairperson of the Oshana Regional Committee, Andreas Uutoni, revealed that the food parcels include 184 bags of maize meal, 184 bottles of cooking oil, and 737 cans of tinned fish which will availed to all three local authorities. He said 552 households are expected to benefit from the food parcels. 'Our hope is that this gesture fosters resilience within the communities and helps them navigate through these difficult times,' he said. Uutoni said he trusts that the food parcels will reach the intended beneficiaries promptly and that it will provide some relief during this challenging period. He then encouraged local authorities and community leaders to oversee a transparent distribution process, ensuring that the assistance reaches those who need it the most. Source: The Namibia Press Agency