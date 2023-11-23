Oshana Region to host first-ever street market

The Oshana Regional Council will host its first ever street market from 07 to 09 December 2023, saying the event will create a platform for socio-economic development. Council spokesperson Elly Ashikoto told Nampa on Wednesday the event will take place at the Eheke settlement in the Ondangwa Rural Constituency. Ashikoto said the Oshana Street Market Day is also aimed at celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and community collaboration. During the market, a wide array of products and services offered by local entrepreneurs and community members will be showcased. 'Visitors can expect a bustling marketplace featuring a rich tapestry of artisanal crafts, delicious culinary delights, innovative inventions, and various unique products brought forth by talented individuals from the Oshana Region,' she said. In addition to the community businesses, Ashikoto indicated that the event will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with corporate stands set up to provide information on public service s. It is hoped that participants will gain valuable insights and access a wealth of information regarding essential services offered by public entities, from healthcare and education to employment opportunities and social welfare programmes as they will have the opportunity to interact directly with representatives and learn about available resources. Source: The Namibian Press Agency