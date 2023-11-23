  • November 25, 2023
Hot News :

Namibian fish belongs to Namibians: Amukwa

RFA donates N.dollars 9 million, vehicles to NamPol

Men discuss suicide, violence at conference in Keetmanshoop

Shaalukeni re-elected as Helao Nafidi town mayor

Samuel laments fights in public enterprises’ boardrooms

Toddler dies after alleged assault by aunt

Oshana Region to host first-ever street market

Share This Article:

The Oshana Regional Council will host its first ever street market from 07 to 09 December 2023, saying the event will create a platform for socio-economic development. Council spokesperson Elly Ashikoto told Nampa on Wednesday the event will take place at the Eheke settlement in the Ondangwa Rural Constituency. Ashikoto said the Oshana Street Market Day is also aimed at celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and community collaboration. During the market, a wide array of products and services offered by local entrepreneurs and community members will be showcased. 'Visitors can expect a bustling marketplace featuring a rich tapestry of artisanal crafts, delicious culinary delights, innovative inventions, and various unique products brought forth by talented individuals from the Oshana Region,' she said. In addition to the community businesses, Ashikoto indicated that the event will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with corporate stands set up to provide information on public service s. It is hoped that participants will gain valuable insights and access a wealth of information regarding essential services offered by public entities, from healthcare and education to employment opportunities and social welfare programmes as they will have the opportunity to interact directly with representatives and learn about available resources. Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.