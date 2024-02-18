Oshana residents remember President Geingob

ONGWEDIVA: Oshana governor, Elia Irimari, said the late President Hage Geingob's leadership was characterised by an unwavering commitment to the advancement of the nation, the continent, and the ideals of unity and progress. Irimari made the remarks during a special regional memorial service held at Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre on Sunday. According to Irimari, President Geingob's clarion call for a united nation remains fresh in their hearts. 'His legacy transcends his earthly tenure, enduring as a testament to his vision of a united, prosperous, and peaceful Namibia,' he said. He added that his ideals will continue to serve as their guiding light as they endeavour to shape a brighter future for the nation and posterity. Irimari added that President Geingob's dedication to the cause of Namibian development was matched only by his fervent advocacy for the marginalised and his relentless pursuit of social justice. Speaking at the same occasion, Chairperson of the Oshana Regional Youth Forum, Absalom Itamal o, said that President Geingob believed young people are Namibia's greatest asset. 'His unfettered belief in young people was tangible throughout his tenure in office. At the highest level, President Geingob worked to ensure that young people participated actively in governance through appointment of youth to decision-making bodies,' he concluded. Meanwhile, Abed-Nego Nghifikwa, who spoke on behalf of the elders, indicated that they were fortunate to have been led by President Geingob. Nghifikwa stated that as elders, they are very grateful that President Geingob significantly raised social grant from a mere N.dollars 600 to the current level of N.dollars 1,400. He added that President Geingob understood the need to improve the well-being of his senior citizens and they pray and hope that those who come after him will adopt his caring principles. President Geingob, who died two weeks ago, will be laid to rest on the 25th February 2024 at the Heroes' Acre on the outskirts of Windhoek. Source: The Namibi a Press Agency