Oshikoto Regional Special Voting Outcomes Announced.



Oshikoto: The Oshikoto regional preliminary special voting results were announced by the Electoral Commission of Namibia shortly after the counting of the ballot papers in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the results for the Presidential elections showed Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah leading with 496 votes, followed by Panduleni Itula with 225 votes. Job Amupanda received 46 votes, McHenry Venaani secured 28, and Bernadus Swartbooi had 17 votes. Other candidates included Epafras Mukwiilongo with 15 votes, Mike Kavekotora and Henk Mudge with 8 votes each, Hendrik Gaobaeb with 3, Erastus Shuumbwa with 2, and Sakaria Likuwa with 1 vote.

In the National Assembly elections, SWAPO garnered the highest number of votes at 442. The IPC followed with 181 votes, while the PDM received 37 votes. Other parties such as AR received 109 votes, LPM had 19, NUDO got 11, RDP received 12, NEEF garnered 13, and APP, RP, and UPM each received 3 or fewer votes. The total counted votes were 820 for the Pre

sidential election and 821 for the National Assembly elections, with five ballot papers rejected.