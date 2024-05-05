OTC 2024: PETAN leads stakeholders on sustainable energy solutions for Africa’s future



The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has led delegates to the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas U.S., to discuss sustainable energy solutions for Africa’s future.

Mr Kevin Nwanze, Executive Secretary, PETAN, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Nwanze said that PETAN’s Nigerian pavilion at OTC 2024 would be hosted under the theme, ‘Sustainable Energy Solutions for Africa’s Future’.

He said that the conference would have more than 200 hours of multidisciplinary discussions and networking events, including a wide range of topics, suited for every participant.

PETAN scribe, however, called for stakeholders’ participation at the 2024 OTC, holding between May 6 and May 9 at the NRG Park, Houston, Texas, U.S.

Nwanze also said that PETAN had been responsible for hosting stakeholders at the OTC for many years.

He said, ‘The association is calling on government agencies, stakeholders, oil and gas companies, and Nigerian investors to participate at the Nig

erian pavilion at the prestigious event in Houston, U.S.

‘Participation in the Nigerian pavilion shall deliver a unique opportunity for exhibitors and delegates to interact with global professionals as they share their insights on technological advances, energy transition, safety, environmentally focused solutions, and economic and regulatory impacts of the offshore energy sector.

‘It allows organisations to engage with world leaders, CEOs, and government officials from around the world, with the chance to create and develop business relationships.

‘It also tap into emerging regions vital to offshore development and obtaining recognition necessary for growth and visibility to thousands across the globe.

‘The event will showcase company’s capabilities to over 1,000 delegates and over 250 companies in the industry, promote products and services to operators and contractors in the local region.

‘It will help participants to gain access to the latest industry news and access to networking opportunities with

professional contacts from across the world.’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OTC 2024 expects over 31,000 energy professionals as attendees, 45 technical sessions, 450 presentations and over 1,300 exhibitors drawn from different countries, including Nigeria.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria