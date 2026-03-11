Otjozondjupa Independence Day Celebrations Set for Mokati Stadium

Otjiwarongo: Otjozondjupa Governor, John //Khamuseb, on Wednesday officially announced the programme for this year's regional Independence Day celebrations set to take place at the Mokati Sports Stadium at Otjiwarongo on 21 March 2026.

According to Namibia Press Agency, //Khamuseb stated that his office has been tasked by the central government to organize the region's event, inviting residents from the seven constituencies of Tsumkwe, Grootfontein, Otavi, Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Omatako, and Okahandja to attend. The governor assured that transport from the various constituencies will be provided, along with meals for attendees.

The governor emphasized the importance of participation, especially by the youth, to learn from elders about the country's independence, which was achieved through significant sacrifice. A street procession featuring members of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) and the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) will lead the day's activities from the Etambi location to the Mokati Sports Stadium.

The programme includes liberation struggle stories, speeches, traditional performances, poems, music, and a football match between the Life Fighters and Mighty Gunners. //Khamuseb mentioned that nearly all technical arrangements for the day have been completed, with a final stakeholder meeting scheduled for next Thursday to discuss reports with the seven constituency councillors and five local authority councils of the region.