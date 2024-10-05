Otweya fire claims one life, destroys 200 homes

A fire that broke out at Walvis Bay ‘ s Otweya informal settlement , formerly known as Twaloloka , claimed the life of an unidentified male who was reportedly burnt beyond recognition . The fire is said to have occurred in the same area where another fire broke out over three years ago , claiming the life of an infant . Namibian Police Force ( NamPol )’ s Community Policing Officer for the Erongo Region , Warrant Officer Tuyenikelao Tashiya , confirmed the incident on Saturday , stating that the fire also destroyed around 200 shacks in the area , leaving hundreds homeless . According to the police , the fire reportedly broke out at around 18h30 along Gerson Munenguni Street and spread rapidly , engulfing the area within minutes . Tashiya noted that the Walvis Bay Municipality Fire Brigade responded to the emergency and worked tirelessly to bring the flames under control . However , despite their best efforts , they were unable to save the deceased man . The man ‘ s body was transported to the Walvis Bay State

Hospital Mortuary , where a post – mortem will be conducted . The cause of the fire remains unknown police investigations into the matter continue .

Source: The Namibia Press Agency