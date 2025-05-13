Kim Kardashian Set to Testify in Paris Jewelry Heist Trial

Outjo: The communities of Queen Sophia and Kleinheis farms in the Outjo district received four water tanks and accompanying pipes from the Outjo Constituency office on Tuesday. The donation is intended to improve water storage for community gardens and enhance local food production.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Outjo Constituency Regional Councillor Johannes Antsino handed over the materials during a brief engagement held at Queen Sophia farm. This support was made possible through the Community Development Project, funded by the Kunene Regional Council.

During the handover, Councillor Antsino emphasized the hard work of the benefiting communities, noting their readiness for the upcoming harvest. He expressed hope that the donated materials would be used effectively for their intended purpose and that the community would greatly benefit from them. Antsino further highlighted the Namibian government’s commitment to empowering local farmers to contribute to national food security.

Helmut Fillemon, spokesperson of the Outjo Constituency office, explained that the donation addressed a key concern raised by the communities, which is the lack of storage facilities despite having readily available water. He also mentioned that these communities are the beneficiaries for the current financial year, with plans to support other communities in the following year.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the Queen Sophia community, Elias Narib, chairperson of the development committee, thanked the government and the regional councillor’s office for the donation. He encouraged farmers to work hard to produce their own food and sustain themselves.