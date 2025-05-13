Kim Kardashian Set to Testify in Paris Jewelry Heist Trial



Abuja: Alfa Designs Nigeria Limited, a leading oil and gas company, has announced that it has secured approval to begin the conversion of diesel-powered engines to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country. The company received the nod from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) following a successful Proof of Concept (POC) on its conversion kits, which led to the granting of a five-year license for the deployment of these kits.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Quadri Fatai, the Group Managing Director of Alfa Designs Nigeria Limited, shared insights into the initiative. Fatai explained that the conversion would allow diesel-powered trucks, vehicles, engines, generators, and draggers to be transformed into dual fuel-powered systems. This dual system is not entirely reliant on CNG, offering flexibility in fuel usage.





Fatai highlighted the inclusion of a device called Telematrix, which will be installed alongside the conversion kit components. The Telematrix device facilitates automatic tracking and assessment of converted vehicles or engines. Fatai noted, “The Telematrix actually enables one to assess the condition of the engine, equipment or vehicle and also to be able to track their location via online.”





Furthermore, the device serves as a maintenance aid for engine users and can assist the Federal Government in tracking tankers during the supply and distribution of petroleum products. Fatai emphasized that the installation of the kits with Telematrix would ensure security and reduce logistical costs. The system provides real-time data on diesel and gas consumption, and alerts users if the device has been tampered with.





Discussing the benefits of the dual conversion ratio, which involves 30 percent diesel and 70 percent CNG, Fatai stated that it would significantly reduce logistics costs. He added that this system helps achieve complete combustion, reducing carbon soot emissions, which are indicative of incomplete combustion that contributes to pollution.





Alfa Designs is also collaborating with a major CNG-powered generator manufacturer in China to deploy generators for its facilities. On the cost of conversion, Fatai mentioned that the price would depend on the evaluation of the vehicle or engine, considering factors such as size and condition. However, he assured that the cost savings from using CNG would allow for a quick return on investment, often within three months.

