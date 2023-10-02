Outjo Football Academy, Jaguar Netball Club emerge victorious at Outjo tourney

Outjo Football Academy maintained its supremacy in the Kunene football structures with a 3-0 victory against Oabatare Football Club in the final game of the inaugural Outjo constituency councillor’s competition on Sunday.

Jaguar Netball Club emerged victorious in the netball category.

The tournament featured nine football teams and four netball teams and took place at the Etoshapoort sports field in Outjo.

Outjo Football Academy, which currently plays in the North West First Division after winning the Kunene Second Division Football League the previous season, defeated Pubs Football Club in a 4-0 thriller en route to the final.

In the second semi-final, Oabatare FC defeated Bush Lovers by three goals to one to go to the final.

As victors, Outjo FA received N.dollars 6 000 and a trophy, while Oabatare received N.dollars 3 000. As semi-final losers, Pubs FC and Bush Lovers FC each received N.dollars 1 500.

Jaguar NC won the netball category by defeating Outjo Secondary School girls in the final game, earning N.dollars 3 000 and a trophy. Outjo Secondary School took home N.dollars 1 500 as runners-up, while their B team settled for N.dollars 500 in third place.

Helmut Fillimon, one of the tournament’s organisers, told Nampa in an interview on Monday this was the inaugural edition of the tournament under the constituency’s administration, with ambitions to make it a yearly event.

“The Kunene Regional Council and the town of Outjo both supported the competition. The goal is to make it a yearly event to get the youth together and support them in sports activities, while also providing a platform for local business owners to earn profits through stadium sales,” he said.

Fillimon additionally noted that despite the fact that it was a pilot event, it was well attended and ran smoothly.

“This was just a pilot activity and we’ve seen that youths in the constituency are very interested in sports activities. We intend to make it an annual event,” Fillimon stated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency