Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell



Phnom Penh: Overseas Cambodian workers sent home approximately 2.95 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, experiencing a slight increase from 2.94 billion dollars in the previous year, as reported by the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a total of 1.38 million Cambodians were employed abroad as of last year, marking an increase from about 1.35 million the year before. The report revealed that in 2024, the Ministry facilitated overseas employment opportunities for 44,862 Cambodian workers, including 17,270 women, as stated by Minister of Labor and Vocational Training Heng Sour.





Additionally, the report highlighted that 18,561 overseas Cambodian laborers, including 6,934 women, had returned to Cambodia. More than 1.2 million Cambodian migrant workers are based in Thailand, while others are employed in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and Saudi Arabia.





Cambodian workers in Thailand and Malaysia earn an average monthly wage of around 400 dollars, whereas those working in South Korea and Japan earn approximately 1,500 dollars.

