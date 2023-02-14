Parliament activities for 2023 officially opened

Activities for the seventh session of the 7th Parliament were officially opened by President Hage Geingob here on Tuesday.

Several members of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches, amongst them Chief Justice Peter Shivute, Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi and Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Muha also attended.

In his official remarks, Geingob reminded the Members of Parliament of their obligation of ensuring that the laws are tabled and enacted while bearing in mind the integral role of making sure that the needs and wishes of the people are catered for.

“Therefore, the Legislature mandate of Parliament must be fulfilled to its fullest degree if we are to become a prosperous nation,” he said.

Geingob further stated that the Namibian laws which are passed in Parliament should instil confidence in people, investors and visitors who in return will believe that Namibia is a country where the rights and human dignity of all are respected and protected.

He went on to say that several Bills are lined up to be tabled in Parliament this year, and include the Divorce, Marriage, Child Justice, Ombudsman and Civil Registration and Identification Bills.

The Uniform Matrimonial Property Regime Bill, Road Bill, Vehicle Mass Bill, Land Bill, High Court Amendment Bill, Magistrate Court Amendment Bill and the Bill on Research, Science, Technology and Innovation, will also be tabled during 2023.

On 07 and 08 February this year Geingob officially also opened the Cabinet activities for 2023 and the Judiciary Legal Year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency