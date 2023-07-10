Parliament evaluates preparations for 147th Assembly of IPU

National Assembly (AN) Monday in Luanda assessed the preparations for the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled for 23 - 27 October this year in Luanda.

The assessment of the preparations for the event took place during the meeting of the coordinators from the Sub-Commissions of the Organising Committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira.

The participants reviewed in detail information related to the process of candidacy for the office of the president of the body, the state of preparation for the event and technical issues.

National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, mentioned some countries, such as Senegal, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Tanzania, as having presented their candidacies so far.

The IPU Statutes stipulates that the application process goes until the eve of the General Assembly.

The principle of rotation recommends that Africa should have preference in the race for the next presidency of the Parliamentary organisation.

The MP Duarte Pacheco, from Assembly of Republic (Portugal), is the president of the UIP, whose term ends in October.

Angola will be the first African country to host a General Assembly of IPU, with about 1,500 MPs from all over the world.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union comprises 178 National Parliaments and 12 regional Assemblies. It is currently the main Parliamentary interlocutor of the United Nations

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)