Renewable Energy Powers Ahead as China Advances Green Transition



Otjiwarongo: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Poverty Eradication, Labour and Industrial Relations has expressed dismay with the labour hire system at the Cheetah Cement Factory, stating it is not in the best interest of workers. Located near Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region, the factory employs 99 people permanently, with 31 Chinese nationals on fixed contracts and 81 individuals hired by African Personnel Services (APS) on short-term employment contracts ranging from one to six months.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the parliamentary committee, led by chairperson Justina Jonas, visited the factory to discuss various issues such as Namibia’s labour laws, labour relations, corporate social responsibility, and skills development. Committee members Ambrosius Kumbwa, Rodrick Likando, and Lucia Mbuti, along with support clerk Annalisa Meroro, participated in the oversight visit.





The discussions also covered wages, procurement of protective equipment, and the contract labour hire system used by APS, which had officials present at the meeting. The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Mines of Namibia, Veston Malango, and officials from different ministries and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia. Cheetah Cement’s General Manager Dang Liwen, Sales Manager Kevin Lee, and Industrial Relations Manager Brian Matte were also in attendance.





APS representative Desiree Louw clarified that APS is responsible for all employment matters concerning the 81 contract workers, including hiring, dispute resolution, and termination, rather than Cheetah Cement directly managing these tasks.





It was disclosed that contract employees receive lower remuneration compared to Cheetah Cement’s permanent staff and do not receive benefits such as housing, union representation, medical aid, bonuses, or pension. When questioned about the continuity of employment for these workers, it was explained that their contracts are typically renewable and can extend up to nearly four years.





Chairperson Jonas remarked, “This labour hire system is not in their best interest as it pays them less, with no benefits. It only exploits and takes advantage of the Namibian workers.” The committee recommended that Cheetah Cement review its agreement with APS and ensure compliance with Namibian labour laws and regulations.





Additionally, the committee requested detailed documents, including Cheetah Cement’s employment records with worker details, nationalities, job grades, and salaries, as well as the factory’s mining licences. Cheetah Cement agreed to furnish these documents by 08 August 2025.

