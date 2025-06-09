Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Kavango West: An 81-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hut at Mutjokotjo village in the Kavango West Region early on Monday. Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the region, Raimbert Muronga, said the deceased was identified as Michael Ekanga, and his next of kin have been informed.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Muronga stated that no suicide note was left behind and no foul play is suspected thus far. The tragic incident has prompted an ongoing investigation by the police to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.





In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman identified as Martha Ndara was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend at Maporeza village on Saturday. Chief Inspector Muronga revealed that it is alleged the suspect assaulted the victim on the face and back of the head with an unknown object at an unspecified time. She sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.





Muronga further explained that the information suggests the deceased and the boyfriend were returning from the cucashops when the incident occurred on the way to their homestead. The suspect is known to the police but had not yet been arrested as he fled the village.





The next of kin of the deceased have been informed, and the remains were transported to the Rundu mortuary for an autopsy. Police investigations in both matters continue.

