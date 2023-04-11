PGR confirms lawsuits involving Exalgina Gamboa, Joel Leonardo

Attorney General Hélder Pitta Groz confirmed Tuesday in Luanda the progress of the lawsuits for alleged corruption involving the former president of the Court of Auditors (TC) Exalgina Gamboa and the president of the Supreme Court (TS) Joel Leonardo.

Pitta Groz confirmed this on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the III Training Course for Deputy Attorneys General, which also gathered the public prosecutors from Guinea-Bissau and Mozambique.

The magistrate assured that, in due time, the results of the processes will be known.

"The proceedings are taking a normal course, the work is being done and, in due time, we will have the results. I cannot go into details, because they are secret of justice, but the work is being done", he clarified.

The former president of the Court of Auditors (TC) Exalgina Gamboa was accused of crimes of embezzlement, extortion and corruption by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) on February 28 this year.

The presiding judge of the Supreme Court Joel Leonardo has been accused of being allegedly involved in acts of corruption, nepotism and mismanagement of the body.

The Attorney General of the Republic added that the body he heads is also working on the cases involving the Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos and the former Vice-President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente, both residing abroad

Source: Angola Press News Agency