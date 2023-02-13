PM receives donations toward National Emergency Disaster Fund

Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Monday received N.dollars 300 000 from Rössing Uranium and 500 bags of 10kg maize meal from Matukuchila Mills towards the National Emergency Disaster Fund.

In her remarks at the handover in the capital, the premier said more food and tents are needed in the flood-affected areas as the second wave of floods is expected soon.

She said the most affected areas are the Ohangwena Region, followed by the Oshana and Omusati regions.

These, she highlighted “are some of the people who were affected by the drought last year and are this time around victims of the flood. These people need assistance in terms of food and tents.”

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila further said, her office is distributing drought relief in the Kunene, Omusati and Erongo regions as well, and expressed gratitude for the support shown by the two companies.

Handing over the donation, Rössing Uranium Managing Director Johan Coetzee said: “We have seen the aerial footage of what damages the floods have caused to the communities and their livelihood, and we couldn’t stand and watch this happen.”

Matukuchila Mills Chief Operations Officer Dylan Hungamo on his part said the company is happy to assist people affected by the flood.

Matukuchila is a company based at Katjinakatji village in the Kavango West Region.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency