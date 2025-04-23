Poland to Back NATO States Wishing to Send Troops to Ukraine, But Will Not Join – Minister



Warsaw: Poland will support NATO countries that wish to send troops to Ukraine, although it will not participate in such deployments itself, as stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Speaking to Polish lawmakers on Wednesday, Sikorski emphasized Poland’s commitment to backing its allies through a support mission rather than direct military involvement.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Sikorski elaborated that while some NATO member states are contemplating the deployment of their military forces to Ukraine, Poland’s role will be confined to providing support. This approach aligns with Poland’s strategic decisions regarding its involvement in the ongoing situation in Ukraine.