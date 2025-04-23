Hot News :

Poland to Back NATO States Wishing to Send Troops to Ukraine, But Will Not Join – Minister

Production of Weapons in Russia More Than Doubled in 2024, Reports Putin

Ukrainian Troops Abandon Positions Near Oleshnya in Kursk Region, Says Russian Military

Any Draft Options for Ukrainian Settlement Cannot Be Made Public Kremlin

Any Draft Options for Ukrainian Settlement Cannot Be Made Public Kremlin

Kremlin Says No Specifics Yet on Witkoff’s New Visit to Russia, Situation Changes Quickly

Poland to Back NATO States Wishing to Send Troops to Ukraine, But Will Not Join – Minister

Warsaw: Poland will support NATO countries that wish to send troops to Ukraine, although it will not participate in such deployments itself, as stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. Speaking to Polish lawmakers on Wednesday, Sikorski emphasized Poland’s commitment to backing its allies through a support mission rather than direct military involvement.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Sikorski elaborated that while some NATO member states are contemplating the deployment of their military forces to Ukraine, Poland’s role will be confined to providing support. This approach aligns with Poland’s strategic decisions regarding its involvement in the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

