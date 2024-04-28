Police arrest man suspected of murder of ex-girlfriend

  • April 29, 2024
Police in the Kavango East Region on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man suspected to have murdered his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend at Kehemu residential area on Thursday.

It is alleged that the suspect fled the scene after allegedly stabbing the victim several times with a knife, leaving behind their three-year-old son and the murder weapon.

She died instantly.

The Namibian Police Force Acting Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu on Sunday told Nampa it is alleged that the two had an argument over a text message on the deceased’s phone, which the suspect took from her the night of her death.

The suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday, while investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

