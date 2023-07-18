Police grill girl, boy friend for allegedly dumping baby in dustbin

The Police in Adamawa have arrested a girl and her boyfriend who allegedly killed their baby and dumped the body in a dustbin on July 8, in Yola.

The suspects, Blessing Ben and Luka Iliyasu were said to have been in courtship for two years before the girl got pregnant.

According to SP Suleiman Yahaya-Nguroje, spokesperson of the Police Command, “Blessing was put in a family way by her boy friend, Luka a resident of Police barracks Yola, after two years of courtship”.

He told newsmen in Yola on Tuesday that Blessing who resides in Jambutu area of Yola North Local Government Area, had however denied killing the baby, claiming that it was delivered prematurely.

“I had a safe and peaceful delivery but the baby was lifeless hence my decision to dump it in the dustbin.

“When I discovered that it was a still birth, I kept the corpse for two days before I dumped it in the dustbin and even my aunt whom I have been living with did not know that I was pregnant for nine months,” she told newsmen.

The police spokesman said that the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

