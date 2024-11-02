Police Launch Operation Black Mamba in Targeted Namibian Regions.



Rehoboth: The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has commenced operation ‘Black Mamba’ in specified regions across the country, addressing a rise in certain crimes. The operation is set to run from November 1 to November 7, 2024. NamPol Hardap Regional Commander Sydney Philander, speaking from the Rehoboth roadblock, emphasized the operation’s focus on the Khomas, Otjozondjupa, and Hardap regions, which were identified and authorized by the Inspector General’s office.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the operation aims to tackle crimes such as murder, attempted murder, culpable homicide, rape, assault, poaching, and stock theft. The initiative comes as the country prepares for national elections and the festive season, with plans for similar operations in the future. Commander Philander also reported that several road traffic fines have been issued and multiple arrests made, including three individuals for drug possession, during the operation at the Rehoboth roadblock.

The operation includes vehicle searches

and stop-and-search activities in Rehoboth, continuing throughout the night and into the weekend. Similar measures are being implemented in other regions as part of the nationwide effort to curb crime.