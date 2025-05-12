Ukraine and Russia Edge Closer to Peace Talks with Proposed Ceasefire

Onhuno: A 38-year-old man identified as Eliud Hamukwaya, died on the spot after he was shot by a 43-year-old police officer holding the rank of Sergeant (2) at the Onhuno Road Traffic Checkpoint. Namibian Police Force Spokesperson, Kauna Shikwambi said the incident happened around 02h00 on Sunday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the now deceased driver of a Scania truck travelling southwards through the checkpoint was stopped by the police officer on duty, who requested the driver’s licence and weighbridge documents. The driver provided his licence but could not produce the weighbridge papers.

‘The officer allegedly requested the driver to park his truck alongside the road as he cannot proceed without the said weighbridge document. The driver adhered to the instruction and after he parked his truck, came back to collect his driver’s licence,’ she said.

Shikwambi said that while they were speaking, the co-driver joined them and allegedly began arguing with the police officer. The officer then instructed them to drive back to the weighbridge, as per procedure. The police spokesperson indicated that the co-driver went to the truck, made a U-turn facing north, and parked the vehicle along the road. He then returned to the police officer and the main driver, and allegedly started insulting the officer, accusing him of frequently stopping him at the checkpoint.

‘A physical altercation ensued, and the main driver separated the two men. Subsequently, the co-driver allegedly entered the truck and drove it directly towards a female police officer who was on the road managing the checkpoint, and attempting to stop him,’ Shikwambi further relayed.

The female officer moved out of the road for her safety. During this time, the suspect discharged a firearm towards the truck. ‘Unfortunately, a bullet struck the victim in the stomach and he died on the spot,’ Shikwambi said. The police officer was arrested and investigations continue.