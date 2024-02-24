Police search for body of woman caught by crocodile at Mabushe

  • February 25, 2024
The police in the Kavango East Region on Friday commenced a search to locate the body of Vishoni Alberthina Ndumbu, who was reportedly attacked by a crocodile at Mabushe village on Thursday. The acting regional commander, Deputy Commissioner Eino Namhahu confirmed the incident to Nampa, indicating that it occurred between 18h00 and 19h00. It is alleged that the 23-year-old Ndumbu went to the Kavango River with two other women to fetch water and to fish. At some point, the victim was caught by the crocodile, which disappeared with her into deep water. The police arrived at the scene to conduct a search but could not find her body or the crocodile. Nambahu said the search on Friday morning involved staff from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism tracking the crocodile. Nambahu said the search would continue on Saturday. In another human-wildlife conflict incident in Kavango East, a 43-year-old man was hospitalised after he was attacked by a hippo at Shamvura village on Thursday. The incident took place around 07h00, and according to Nambahu, the victim, Martin Mukerenge, went to the river alone with the intention to collect water. 'A hippo attacked his canoe, resulting in it capsizing and he fell into the water. The hippo continued attacking and bit him on his left arm, causing a fracture,' he said. Nambahu said Mukerenge also sustained head injuries from a bite wound. He was rushed to the Nyangana District Hospital where he is receiving treatment. He said to be in a stable condition. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

