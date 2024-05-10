U.S. unveils 56 young Nigerians for 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship



The U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria has unveiled 56 distinguished young Nigerians selected for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government, administered by global education and development group, IREX.

The prospective fellows will travel to the U.S. as part of the 10th Anniversary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, the U.S. embassy spokesperson, Aishah Gambari, said on Friday.

They will travel to 28 U.S. cities from June 19 to Aug.1, and engage with U.S. leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors at a summit in Washington D.C.

Gambari added that, after the summit, three of the fellows would participate in a four-week Professional Development Experience programme at a U.S. organisation before returning to Nigeria.

According to her, the fellowship offers a comprehensive programme that includes academic coursework, lea

dership training, and networking opportunities, and is a testament to the U.S. enduring commitment to invest in Africa’s future.

She said the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, David Greene, had welcomed the beneficiaries and emphasised the rigorous selection process and their ability to lead and inspire others.

He highlighted the fellows’ diverse achievements and encouraged them to share their culture in the United States and use the fellowship to expand their influence in Nigeria.

‘The Chargé d’Affaires expressed appreciation to the Public Diplomacy team and the State Department for their efforts in identifying future leaders and reminded the fellows of the importance of sharing their knowledge upon return to their communities.

‘He said that since the fellowship’s inception 10 years ago in 2014, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has had the privilege of supporting 569 young Nigerian leaders through the programme.

‘The envoy said the U.S. Mission in Nigeria eagerly anticipates the Ma

ndela Washington Fellowship’s continued success and its positive impact in shaping Africa’s future, as the cornerstone of the U.S. Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), she added.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria