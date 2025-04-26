About 200,000 Mourners Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral



Warsaw: The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command claimed on Saturday that a Russian helicopter had violated Poland’s airspace.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the incident occurred on April 25 in the evening when a military helicopter of the Russian Baltic Fleet allegedly breached the airspace over the territorial waters of Poland in the Baltic Sea. The command reported this information on the social media platform X.





The helicopter’s flight was monitored by both military radar systems belonging to the Polish armed forces and civilian systems. The Polish command suggested that this incident might be an attempt by Russia to test Poland’s air defense systems readiness.





The Russian Defense Ministry, however, has consistently maintained that all its flights adhere strictly to international law regarding the use of airspace over neutral waters and do not infringe upon the borders of other states.

