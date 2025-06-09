Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Zambezi: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is conducting training for polling officials at the Ngweze Community Hall from Monday until Friday, ahead of the 17 June 2025 by-election in the Kabbe South Constituency. Kahimbi Masule, ECN’s Returning Officer for the scheduled by-election in the constituency, told Nampa that 127 polling officials are expected to report for the training on Monday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the training will among other topics cover electoral laws, polling station setup, opening of the polls, and vote counting. Masule emphasized the importance of equipping the officials on all the basics of what is going on at the polling station, including the setup, start time, closing, and counting, as well as ensuring that the entire process is free and fair.





Masule noted that those selected for the training were drawn mainly from the regional database, focusing on individuals who are unemployed and have previously worked in the constituency during past elections. Kabbe South has over 3,500 registered voters.





The by-election in Kabbe South was necessitated by the resignation of former constituency councillor John Likando in March. Likando is now a member of the National Assembly.

