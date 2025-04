Vatican City: The funeral ceremony of Pope Francis will take place in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City at 10.00 a.m. local time (8.00 GMT) on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, some 130 delegations, including 50 leaders of countries and 10 ruling monarchs, are expected to attend the funeral. Francis will later be buried in the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.