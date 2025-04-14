Ithete Urges Ministry to Sharpen Strategic Focus on National Development



Windhoek: Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) on Monday highlighted strong inflows of water in several key dams throughout the country, indicating optimistic improvements in the country water reserves.





According to Namibia Press Agency, NamWater announced significant positive inflows in several key dams across the country over the past week, enhancing national water security and signalling a strong start to the current hydrological period. Notable increases of water levels are seen at dams like Von Bach, Omatako, Otjivero, Hardap, Neckartal, and Naute Dam. These positive inflows are essential for maintaining steady access in different areas and strengthening the country’s water supply networks.





Although most dams experienced higher inflows, Swakoppoort Dam recorded a minor decrease of 1.568 million cubic meters. The decline is explained by the carefully managed water release to Von Bach Dam, which is a necessary step in maintaining water level equilibrium and guaranteeing effective regional distribution. These transfers, however, continue to benefit Von Bach Dam, which now has a volume of 37.905 million cubic meters and is operating at 79.8 per cent capacity, supporting regional water distribution.





Both Naute Dam and Neckartal Dam in the ||Kharas Region are currently overflowing. Neckartal is at 100.2 per cent full capacity and Naute is at 105.2 per cent full capacity, meaning this region’s reserves are in a healthy state with both dams spilling. NamWater continues to urge residents in low-lying areas downstream of spilling dams to remain cautious and vigilant due to the possibility of localised flooding. The public is advised to use caution and steer clear of needless dangers when around bodies of water.

