Postage stamps, crucial infrastructure for dvpt- NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) says postage stamps are essential assets in the components of the economy of every country and a crucial infrastructure for development.

The Postmaster General (PMG) of the Federation/CEO of NIPOST, Dr Sunday Adepoju, stated this on Saturday in Abuja at the unveiling of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) commemorative stamp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the African commemorative postage stamp was launched on Saturday to mark the inauguration of the PAPU tower in Arusha, Tanzania .

The PAPU tower is a new 17-story building for Africa’s continental body. PAPU is responsible for coordinating postal development in Africa.

Represented by Dr Thomas Gaga, NIPOST’s Director of Planning and Business Development, Adepoju said: “Today, we are celebrating the history, cultural heritage and diversity of the African continent.

“NIPOST in conjunction with PAPU member States today released a single postage stamp that is N 250 in value with a surcharge of N5.

“ Being an African Joint Stamp Issue, all member States of the Union are required to incorporate into the design, an iconic emblem or national natural artifact of their choice in their respective countries.”

He added that the Nigerian version of the Stamp depicted the historic Zuma Rock, juxtaposed against the PAPU Tower located in Arusha, Tanzania.

Adepoju said that PAPU chose postage stamps as part of the activities lined up, adding,”because postage stamps are an effective means to supply information about a country’s history, culture and people.

“Postage stamps are often described as miniature encyclopedias and living reminders of events.

“ The aim of the joint stamp issue is to promote African heritage and events.”

Adepoju promised that NIPOST would be consistent in ensuring that major events in Nigerian history were documented for posterity through the issuance of commemorative stamps.

NAN reports that a total of 250, 000, horizontal format stamps were released on September 2, they were designed and printed by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria