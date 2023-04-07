Pregnant woman rescues son from crocodile attack at Divava

A 28-year-old pregnant woman on Wednesday risked her life to rescue her four-year-old son from the jaws of a crocodile at Divava Village in the Kavango East Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander in the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu, confirmed the incident on Friday, saying it occurred when the woman and her son were collecting water from a river.

It is alleged that the woman saw the crocodile attacking her son and decided to fight the reptile off to rescue him.

Both the mother and her son sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Andara District Hospital in stable conditions.

Nambahu cautioned that crocodile attacks are on the increase in the region, especially at villages such as Shikoro, Ndiyona, Rundjarara and Divundu.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency