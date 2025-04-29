Nengola Clarifies Air Conditioners in Presidential Graves at Heroes’ Acre



Windhoek: The Office of the President has been allocated over N.dollars 1.4 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year, marking an increase from last year’s budget. Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare presented the budget in Parliament, highlighting a rise of N.dollars 466 million from the previous budget of N.dollars 991 million for the 2024/2025 financial year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Prime Minister Ngurare detailed that over N.dollars 1.2 billion has been designated for operational expenditures, comprising 83 percent of the total budget, while N.dollars 245 million is set aside for development expenditure. The budget surge is attributed to the transfer of three directorates to the Office of the President: marginalised communities, disability affairs, and the upstream oil and gas directorate.





Ngurare noted the addition brings new opportunities and challenges, necessitating increased funding for the financial year. He emphasized that the 2025/2026 national budget is vital for President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to lead the nation towards prosperity. The budget aims to unlock key economic sectors for sustainable development, such as oil and gas, and address issues like youth unemployment, economic growth, and quality service delivery.





Furthermore, the budget for the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, also under the presidency, saw an increase to N.dollars 150 million from N.dollars 135 million. Ngurare stated this allocation would bolster the Board’s mandate, including the development of new economic sectors and identification of industry value chain segments.

