Hot News :

Nengola Clarifies Air Conditioners in Presidential Graves at Heroes’ Acre

Debmarine Unveils Permanent Exhibition at Namibia Maritime Museum in Lderitz

Tuhingireni Residents Live in Fear Amid Lack of Electricity and Crime

Presidency Receives N.dollar 400 Million Boost for Financial Year 2025/2026

No Date Set for Meeting Between Trump and Von der Leyen

Nekundi Orders Chico to Ensure Fair Wage Rates for Security Guards

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Presidency Receives N.dollar 400 Million Boost for Financial Year 2025/2026

Share This Article:


Windhoek: The Office of the President has been allocated over N.dollars 1.4 billion for the 2025/2026 financial year, marking an increase from last year’s budget. Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare presented the budget in Parliament, highlighting a rise of N.dollars 466 million from the previous budget of N.dollars 991 million for the 2024/2025 financial year.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Prime Minister Ngurare detailed that over N.dollars 1.2 billion has been designated for operational expenditures, comprising 83 percent of the total budget, while N.dollars 245 million is set aside for development expenditure. The budget surge is attributed to the transfer of three directorates to the Office of the President: marginalised communities, disability affairs, and the upstream oil and gas directorate.



Ngurare noted the addition brings new opportunities and challenges, necessitating increased funding for the financial year. He emphasized that the 2025/2026 national budget is vital for President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to lead the nation towards prosperity. The budget aims to unlock key economic sectors for sustainable development, such as oil and gas, and address issues like youth unemployment, economic growth, and quality service delivery.



Furthermore, the budget for the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, also under the presidency, saw an increase to N.dollars 150 million from N.dollars 135 million. Ngurare stated this allocation would bolster the Board’s mandate, including the development of new economic sectors and identification of industry value chain segments.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.