Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah extended condolences to the family, friends, and comrades of the late retired Lieutenant-General Dumeni Solomon Hawala, who died on Monday aged 89. Nandi-Ndaitwah, in a statement availed by the Presidency on Tuesday, described the late Hawala as a dedicated freedom fighter who made enormous sacrifices for the liberation of his motherland.





According to Namibia Press Agency, she added that his commitment to the liberation struggle for Namibia’s independence places him alongside icons and heroes who waged war and contributed to the nation’s freedom. ‘Hawala’s legacy will forever be etched in the annals of history, serving as a constant reminder of the sacrifices made for Namibia’s freedom. His wisdom, humility, and unwavering commitment to national unity and socio-economic development are qualities that are appreciated and serve as an inspiration for future generations,’ she said.





As Namibians memorialize the life of this iconic figure of the Namibian revolution, Namibia celebrates a life spent in pursuit of freedom, peace, unity, and prosperity for all Namibian people and beyond.





Hawala served in several command positions, including Second Assistant Commander to the Army Commander and Deputy Commander of the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN). He was also the Army Commander in the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) from 1990 to 2000 and Chief of the Defence Force from 2000 to 2006. Additionally, he served in the Central Committee and Politburo of the Swapo Party and as the party’s representative in Zambia.





Hawala is survived by his wife, retired Colonel Laimi Hawala, and six children.

