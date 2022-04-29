President Geingob’s aunt dies

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba and all staff in the Presidency have extended their condolences over the passing of President Hage Geingob’s aunt, Ousie Hendrina Geingos, who died on Thursday.

Geingos was the last remaining matriarch in the Geingob family.

“We are fully conscious of the special place the kind-hearted Ousie Hendrina held in the life of President Geingob and the entire family. During this hour of grief for the Geingob family, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family; President Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos, the children and grand-children of Ousie Hendrina, including the entire family,” Mbumba noted.

The vice president has wished the president, his wife and the rest of the family courage, comfort and peace during their mourning period.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency