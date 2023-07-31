President João Lourenço reiterates commitment to women’s empowerment

The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Monday in the Province of Luanda expressed his commitment and determination towards social and political empowerment of women and congratulated them on he celebration of the African Women's Day which is being marked today (31).

In a post on the social network Facebook, João Lourenço considers the emancipation of women "a path of no return" and recognised in them “the gift of generating, caring for and managing families, but also the genius of creating ideas and leading nations".

The Angolan statesman congratulated the ladies “for the achievements they have reached in the long struggle for their empowerment".

African Women's Day has been celebrated annually since 31 July 1962, a date agreed during the African Women's Conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

At the same conference, the Pan African Women's Organisation was established.

The date serves to honour women for the important role they play in preserving and transmitting civic and moral values, as well as strengthening the cohesion and unity of families, as they constitute the essential fringe of society

