Angola receives 2Africa submarine cable

2Africa submarine network landed Sunday on the waterfront of the Cacuaco municipality, in Luanda, in a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira.

The cable from London will circle the African continent and return to London in April next year to start operating.

In addition to Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira, the event was attended by the minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen Sacramento Neto, and the chairman of Unitel's Board of Directors, Aguinaldo Jaime.

2Africa is a consortium with Vodafone, WIOCC, China Mobile International, MTN, Orange, Telecom Egypt, STC and Meta (Facebook) and is designed to provide seamless international connectivity to approximately 3 billion people, representing 36% of the global population , and connecting three continents: Africa, Europe and Asia.

The undersea cable project aims to significantly increase the capacity, quality and availability of internet connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

UNITEL is the only Angolan operator that joined the consortium, being responsible for creating conditions for mooring and operating the 2África cable connection to Angola.

Through its national fiber network, the operator will be able to provide access to 2Africa to national telecommunications operators and operators from neighbouring countries, such as Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia

