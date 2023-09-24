President of the Republic meets National Security Council

  • September 25, 2023
The President of the Republic, João Lourenço on Monday will chair the second ordinary meeting of the National Security Council, in Luanda, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Sunday, the meeting will address the country's political-military, public security and human rights situation.

The meeting agenda also includes the consideration of the National Security Bill, among other issues linked to the Intelligence and State Security Services.

The National Security Council is made up of 23 members, namely the Vice-President of the Republic, the presidents of the National Assembly, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Military Court, the Attorney General of the Republic, the Minister of State and Chief of the Military House of the President of the Republic.

Also included are the ministers of State and head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, for Economic Coordination and the Social Area, as well as the ministers of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Country, Interior, Foreign Relations, Finance, Territorial Administration and Justice and Human Rights.

The council also includes the chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, general commander of the National Police, head of the State Information and Security Service, head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service, General Director of the External Intelligence Service, inspector general of the State Administration and the director general of the Criminal Investigation Service.

Guest members and a technical group made up of other entities involved in the area of national security also participate in the meeting.

Source: Angola Press News Agency

