

New York: Prominent U.S. economist Jeffrey Sachs has called on Western nations, especially the United States, to engage in dialogue with the rest of the world. This call was made during a UN event commemorating the first anniversary of the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. Sachs, who is the director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, highlighted the historical dominance of Europe and the United States over large parts of the world through imperial rule, which he described as both cruel and unacceptable.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Sachs emphasized the necessity of transitioning to a multicultural, multi-civilizational, and multilateral world, governed by international law under the UN Charter. He urged his own country, the United States, and European powers to recognize their historical dominance and the need for a stronger commitment to dialogue. Sachs specifically mentioned the importan

ce of the United States engaging in dialogue with China, Russia, Iran, and the Islamic world, which he noted has much to offer in terms of philosophy, culture, and wisdom.

Sachs praised the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations as a significant initiative, highlighting its potential to foster mutual understanding, respect, and dignity. He expressed gratitude towards China for initiating this resolution, which was co-sponsored by over 80 countries and adopted by the UN General Assembly last year, designating June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. Sachs acknowledged China’s understanding of the necessity for dialogue and mutual respect among different cultures and civilizations, citing China’s cultural and civilizational depth.

He further noted the importance of learning from various other civilizations, mentioning the wisdom and cultural contributions from Egypt, Persia, Russia, Africa, Greece, the Islamic world, and ancient Jewish prophets. Sachs concluded by emphasi

zing the diverse cultural traditions that provide wisdom and viewpoints, urging committed engagement in dialogue to address global challenges.