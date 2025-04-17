Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent: Bank of Namibia’s Decision to Safeguard Currency Peg



Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are set to exchange views on the situation in Ukraine during the Emir’s visit to Moscow, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov highlighted that the leaders will also discuss regional affairs, noting the Middle East’s conflict potential. He emphasized Qatar’s significant role in attempting to resolve various regional situations.





Peskov further remarked on the trustful dialogue between Qatar and Russia, which allows for discussions on the most sensitive topics.

