Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 6.75 Percent: Bank of Namibia’s Decision to Safeguard Currency Peg

Hyundai Steel Secures US Certification for Nuclear Reactor Products

Global Economy Growth Expected to Slow Down to 2.3% in 2025 Due to Trade Tensions UNCTAD

Kiev Suffers Heavy Losses in Clashes With Russia’s Central Group

Putin and Al Thani to Discuss Ukraine Situation During Moscow Visit

EU Aims for Tariff Agreement with Ukraine by June 5

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are set to exchange views on the situation in Ukraine during the Emir’s visit to Moscow, as confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov highlighted that the leaders will also discuss regional affairs, noting the Middle East’s conflict potential. He emphasized Qatar’s significant role in attempting to resolve various regional situations.



Peskov further remarked on the trustful dialogue between Qatar and Russia, which allows for discussions on the most sensitive topics.

